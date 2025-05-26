2026: a united presidential majority or silent tension?

Officially, everything is fine in the movement house. Allied political parties work “in good intelligence”, under the leadership of a unanimously recognized “coach”: President Patrice Talon. But as the 2026 deadline approaches, the silences become heavy, the prudent formulas, and the evasive responses. During his Sunday passage on Canal 3 Benin, Jacques Ayadji, Minister Councilor of the President of the Republic and President of the Benin Moele Party, multiplied the gestures of insurance … while dodging the most sensitive subjects.

In his words, Jacques Ayadji insists that “The presidential movement has a chief, a coach: President Talon. We move forward together around 2026. “ A answer supposed to sweep the questions about the real state of relations between the Allied parties. However, he recognizes lipstick that “The four parties can never go to the field together for all elections”. A way of admitting, without saying it, that the façade unity is not always translated in fact.

The absence of communication on common strategies, the isolated tours of each training, the persistent uncertainty about the choice of the majority candidate are all weak signals which feed doubt. To date, no name is advanced, no shared roadmap. The justification put forward by Jacques Ayadji is that “The coach will choose his players at the right time”. But this football analogy, repeated to the envy, is no longer enough to mask the underlying tensions.

A choice of candidate who has become taboo

Asked head -on the presidential strategy for 2026, Jacques Ayadji remains elusive. “Each camp has its strategy … The process is underway … The timing is important”. Behind these prudent formulas, a reality: the vagueness dominates. No public consultation, no strong signal. As if the subject of the majority candidate had become taboo, even risky.

This silence, more political than strategic, reveals a tension. As approaching a decisive deadline, the ambitions are added to the mute, the rivalries are murmur behind the scenes. The proclaimed unit seems to be less resting on a dynamic of coalition than on an expectation suspended from the intentions of a president whose speech is rare on his succession.

Jacques Ayadji may say that Moele Benin is fully engaged in internal consultations, his tone still betrays a distance. “You only see the movements between UPR and BR, but we also have our meetings. »» The remark is not trivial. She suggests that some parties concentrate attention – even favors – from the summit, to the detriment of others. It also translates a latent frustration of training perceived as satellites in a locked game.

Also, the president of Moele Benin insists on discipline, respect for the process, acceptance of future choices. But he also recalls that“It is not enough to be on the ground to say that one governs together”. A message coded to partners, even a polite warning to those who monopolize the media scene and the signals of power.

A fragile balance in search of a clear line

By refusing to announce the slightest orientation on the presidential duo provided, kicking in touch on internal discussions, and by avoiding any debate on personal ambitions, the presidential movement takes the risk of fueling speculation. The absence of clarity can strengthen the feeling of vertical functioning, where secondary actors await a watchword more than they build a collective project.

At this stage, the dynamics around 2026 remain a matter of interpretations. The displayed unit hardly masks embarrassed silences, fluctuating alliances and divergent interests. Does President Talon play the watch to preserve his authority? Or is it faced with a mosaic of parties where consensus is more fragile than it seems?

Obviously, the base of the presidential majority still exists. But its solidity is based, for the moment, on a form of discipline more than on a shared strategy. And the silence on the continuation to be given to power in 2026 leaves a hanging question: until when will this organized silence be able to hold without cracking the building?