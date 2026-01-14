National team: Rufisque honors Krépin Diatta

In Senegal, he is the one who is unanimously appreciated during this CAN. Determined, rigorous, talented and committed, Krépin Diatta receives all the praise.

The Lions right-back is popular across the country. Competition observers are categorical. He is among the best players of the tournament. While his name is circulating on all television sets, in the press and in Senegalese homes, the town of Rufisque has decided to mark the occasion with a symbolic act.

Assane Mbaye, a self-taught student artist, painted the portrait of the player on a roundabout in Ndar Gou Ndaw de Teungeuth. In an interview with the APS, he explains that he responded to numerous requests from citizens wishing to honor the Lion. The artist emphasizes that Krépin Diatta never spares himself on the pitch. He wets his jersey and gives it his all. This tribute aims to show him all the support of the Senegalese people.

The AS Monaco player is preparing to play his second CAN semi-final this Wednesday in the national colors. After the 2019 victory against Tunisia, this time he will face Egypt for a place in the final.

Djibril DIAO