Kalidou Koulibaly before Senegal-Egypt: “We are capable of putting them in difficulty”

Senegal faces Egypt this Wednesday January 14 in the semi-final of CAN 2025. Before this reunion, Kalidou Koulibaly was at a press conference with his coach Pape Thiaw this Tuesday. The Lions captain spoke about this meeting and the importance of supporters.

The reunion. Senegal faces Egypt this Wednesday in the semi-final of CAN 2025. A nation that is doing well for the Lions, who were victorious in the final of CAN 2021, but also in the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup. A major player in these meetings, Kalidou Koulibaly is waiting for the Pharaohs firmly. Even if he recognizes the quality of the opponent, he judges his group capable of getting through it. “Egypt is a team that we know well and is very experienced. She deserves to be there. It’s going to be a big match. But we know that we are capable of putting them in difficulty, we have done it in the past and we will do it again,” says the defender.

Kalidou Koulibaly continued: “In each match, you have to be focused from the start. We know the strength of this Egyptian team, which is capable of punishing at any time. But we will play our game and try to punish them for their mistakes.”

Diversity, a strength

Asked about the importance of elders like him, Gana Gueye, Édouard Mendy and Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly assures that their role is to guide the youngest. However, the latter are also there to show their value.

“Over the last 4 CAN, Senegal has made three semi-finals. It proves that this group is experienced. But as I said from the start, we have diversity. The elders do not have infused knowledge, so we give a lot of voice to the young people.”

Finally, Kalidou Koulibaly had a message for the supporters. They were called to be vigilant, avoiding smoke bombs, lasers and other prohibited accessories. For the Lions captain, this call to order was not necessary because, according to him, the Senegalese fans are irreproachable. “We must respect the Senegalese supporters. They have been calm and respectful from the beginning. It’s the best audience in this CAN and in the world. There is no need to raise awareness among Senegalese supporters because they are very respectful.”

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO (Text) and Moussa SOW (Photo), special envoys to Tangier (Morocco)