Music: Big Dat X makes a committed comeback with Rap Actor

Rapper Big Dat In a press release, the artist presents a “more mature and more ambitious” project, built around “sincere, narrative rap deeply anchored in contemporary social realities”.

Originally from Thiès, Big Dat X offers, through this album, an immersion in a universe mixing hip-hop, reggae, dancehall and Afro sounds. The opus is described as “a coherent and cinematic work” where each piece “enriches the overall narrative of the project”.

Among the titles highlighted is Xale, in which the artist addresses the issue of child protection and education. The press release emphasizes that it is “a sensitive and committed piece which recalls the importance of transmitting solid values ​​to future generations”.

With Mën Fuuf, Big Dat

Through this project, the rapper intends to defend “a vision of rap as a tool of expression, transmission and cultural impact”. Several pieces also address “resilience, human relations, ambition, social pressure or even the place of the artist in a changing society”.

In the press release, Big Dat I wanted to make a sincere record, capable of representing different realities through a single energy: that of rap. »

The project, preceded by a pre-order campaign, has already received a positive reception on social networks and digital platforms. A dynamic which, according to the press release, “confirms the public’s growing interest in the universe of Big Dat X”.

HAS.N