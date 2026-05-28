Cinema: Abdou Lahat Fall returns with “Independence Tey”, a dive into the heart of the political changes in Senegal

The Museum of Black Civilizations will host this Friday, May 15, 2026 the world premiere of Abdou Lahat Fall’s new film, entitled Independance Tey (Independence Today). An expected work which promises to be a mirror held up to contemporary Senegalese society.

Eight years after his remarkable Migrants, Migrater: The Impossible Return (2018), director Abdou Lahat Fall returns to the forefront with a project of great political charge. Co-produced by Sine Films and Wawkumba Film, in collaboration with FRAPP, the Directorate of Cinematography and the Museum of Black Civilizations, this feature film promises to make an impact with its commitment and social relevance.

Read also: Wawkumba Film at the Cannes Film Market 2026: Senegalese cinema conquering the world stage

Independence Tey doesn’t just tell a story; it traces the “major political upheaval” that Senegal has gone through in recent years. The film explores the tensions, hopes and changes of a nation in turmoil. According to the organizers, the objective is to offer a moment of “citizen dialogue” around the political, social and above all generational issues which define Senegal today.

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