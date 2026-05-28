FILID 2026: Dakar welcomes nearly 30 African and European writers for its 5th edition

From May 19 to 22, 2026, Dakar will host the 5th edition of the Dakar International Literature Festival (FILID), under the theme: “Literature for a world without borders”. For four days, the capital will vibrate to the rhythm of literary meetings, debates of ideas and cultural exchanges around books and African and international creation.

This edition will bring together nearly 30 African and European writers, but also critics, editors, academics, students, journalists and book professionals. The festival thus aims to make Dakar a true literary destination open to the world.

Also read: World Book Day: The Institut français media library is establishing itself as a laboratory for new reading practices

The inaugural lesson will be delivered by Dr Ndèye Astou Gueye. Several distinctions will also be awarded during the festival, including the Cheikh Hamidou Kane international literature prize, the Annette Mbaye d’Erneville international poetry prize, the Abdoulaye Racine Senghor national novel prize as well as the school poetry prize.

The program includes round tables, workshops, poetry recitals, exchanges, literary competitions, school tours and cultural events. Through this initiative, the organizers want to promote reading, encourage literary creation and strengthen cultural bridges between peoples. With this 5th edition, FILID confirms its desire to permanently place Dakar among the great literary scenes of the African continent.

A. NDIAYE