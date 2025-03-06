Morocco: Why should Macky Sall leave?

The Senegalese authorities would have sent a collaboration request in Morocco to facilitate a possible extradition from former President Macky Sall, if Senegalese justice were to claim it.

The information was revealed by the Mauritanian site pointschmads.info on March 4. The article, entitled “Macky Sall Persona Non Grata in Morocco: a decision to avoid an incredible setback in Moroccan-Senegalese relations”says that Morocco would have discreetly notified to Macky Sall that he was no longer welcome in his territory, inviting him to leave the country.

According to sources mentioned, the new Senegalese authorities have transmitted a clear diplomatic message to Rabat, demanding its cooperation in the event of an extradition request, under penalty of a deterioration in bilateral relations. Anxious to preserve its links with Dakar, Morocco would have distanced itself from the former head of state, installed in Marrakech since his departure from power about a year ago.

This request comes in a climate of increasing pressure for the arrest of Macky Sall, in particular after the publication of the report of the Court of Auditors revealing financial embellishments and falsifications under its regime. The current legislative procedure strengthens these suspicions: on March 11, the National Assembly must examine Bill N ° 03/2025 authorizing the ratification of a judicial cooperation agreement signed between Senegal and Morocco in 2004, on assistance to detainees and the transfer of condemned.

While some see in this law a maneuver directly targeting Macky Sall, the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Fatou Diop Cissé Goudiaby, denied any involvement of the former president. “Macky Sall is neither judged, nor condemned, and this law only concerns assistance to prisoners”she said. However, government spokesperson Moustapha Ndieck Sarré said that the ex-president will have to answer for his management, stressing that “The Court of Auditors revealed embezzlement that could not take place without its approval.”

Faced with these accusations, Bassirou Kébé, member of the Alliance for the Republic (APR), denounces a witch hunt, recalling that Macky Sall is not mentioned in any official report. He believes that these accounting anomalies do not constitute proven diversions. Macky Sall himself reacted by declaring: “I am not afraid of anything. If they want to continue me, let them do it. »»

For former Minister Pape Malick Ndour, this hypothetical request would be more of a political strategy than a real legal approach, stressing that any request for extradition would require solid evidence. He concluded that this attempt would aim to tarnish the international image of Macky Sall, rather than to do justice.