Algeria: 04 terrorists captured in one week during an operation

A terrorist was captured in Tamanrasset, while three others went to the military authorities of Bordj Badji Mokhtar, during a series of anti -terrorist operations carried out between February 26 and March 4, the Algerian Ministry of National Defense announced on Wednesday in a statement.

The press release specifies that at the time of the terrorist’s arrest, the National People’s Army (ANP) seized an RPG-7 rocket launcher, two machine guns of the Kalashnikov type and a quantity of ammunition. The three terrorists who capitulated were in possession of two Kalashnikov type machine guns and three other firearms.

As part of its fight against organized crime, the ANP A, in coordination with other security services, intercepted 36 drug traffickers during this period, added the press release.