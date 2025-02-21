Morocco: the security forces dismantle a logistics base of the Islamic State

An important war arsenal was discovered near the Algerian border in the Boudenib region. The security forces seized 12 firearms, including 2 Kalashnikov type assault rifles accompanied by 2 chargers, as well as a large amount of cartridges and ammunition of various calibers.

This seizure is part of a vast anti -terrorist operation carried out by Moroccan security forces, which have dismantled a cell affiliated to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS). In -depth investigations, based on field information and technical data, have identified a mountainous area suspected of serving as a logistics base for the storage of weapons and ammunition. Located in the province of Errachidia, this alleged base was, according to Moroccan authorities, strategic support for the activities of this terrorist cell.

Thanks to advanced analysis tools and the exploitation of satellite coordinates, the investigators locate this site with precision, nestled on the eastern bank of Oued Guir, in the Tel Mazil sector, commune of Oued , under the Boudenib region, in the extreme east of Morocco. The on -site observations confirmed that this area is at the foot of a steep rocky hill, difficult to access due to non -paved paths.

Faced with these geographic constraints, the intervention forces have deployed specialized logistics equipment to secure the approach and carry out meticulous rating operations. In accordance with security protocols linked to terrorist threats, the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) has mobilized cynotechnical units specializing in the detection of explosives, in addition to metal detectors, X -ray scanners and robots designed for neutralize possible explosive engines. These advanced technological means made it possible to inspect the site with the greatest precaution.