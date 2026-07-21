First lady, feminine influence (By Matel BOCOUM) July 21, 2026

They do not have an elective mandate, but they embody, in the collective imagination, the power of the shadows, even a discreet power. They are the First Ladies who increasingly occupy the media space in our country and mark their territory.

They appear, going beyond the role of the hidden wife to make visible the major function they play within society, even the Nation. In recent years, Senegal has become familiar with these First Ladies, an expression coming from the United States, who put themselves on the front line, cultivate proximity with the populations and go beyond simple protocol representation. They exert political or symbolic influence. In a reflection entitled “Marième Faye Sall: roles and symbolic repertoires of the First Lady of Senegal”, Senegalese researchers Ibrahima Sarr and Mouminy Camara talk about the remarkable developments in this function noted in recent years.

Because she is not elected, the prerogatives of the First Lady are not defined by texts. However, she ended up demonstrating her ability to play a leading role and enhance the image of our country. The relevant interventions of the current First Ladies, Marie Khone Faye and Absa Faye, in large forums, are an illustration of this. First Ladies increasingly dare to position themselves in circles of power. This is the case of former First Lady Marième Faye Sall. She accompanied her husband during his twelve years at the head of the country (2012-2024). Her recent presence in Dakar was also decisive in the triumphant welcome given to her husband.

During her two mandates, she had the courage to break with a symbolism: that of the devoted wife who is content to make a sustained presence at state dinners or to take care of the presidential residence. Like others, she was able to get involved in volunteering, health, education and humanitarian work, and show that a woman also propels her man to the top. She brought an innovative touch, even if her predecessors also embodied, in the collective imagery, a “quiet force”. In their reflections, Ibrahima Sarr and Mouminy Camara show, through the example of Colette Senghor (1960-1980), the image of a woman inspired by the discretion of French public life. She remained aloof from the political affairs of the state.

The first to invest in charity with the creation of the Solidarité-Partage foundation in 1992, Élisabeth Diouf (1981-2000) also made her mark by promoting the image of the discreet woman “wearing the African loincloth”. Viviane Wade, her successor of French origin, presenting herself as a “Senegalese of Tubaab ethnicity”, actively participated, from 2000 to 2012, in the political battles led by her husband. Through her foundation “Acting for Education and Health”, she was able to give her charitable works a strong political resonance, giving her a direct influence on governance, according to the two aforementioned authors. In turn, Marième Faye Sall modified the elitist perception of this function by bringing a purely Senegalese touch to the Palace.

“The study, published in 2004, indicates that there is no single typology, as their backgrounds and roles are varied”

Through her foundation “Serving Senegal” and a symbolic language, she managed to build and consolidate the hegemony of her husband, President Macky Sall. “It is clear that his foundation indirectly contributes to giving a certain visibility or readability to the political action of President Macky Sall,” underlines the text dedicated to him. For some analysts, the challenge for a First Lady is often to discreetly support her husband’s political strategy, while maintaining apparent neutrality on the partisan political scene.

In another reflection entitled “First Ladies in Africa: between good works, promotion of women and policies of compassion”, Christine Messiant and Roland Marchal analyze the role, representation and evolution of African First Ladies in the contemporary political, social and international context. The study, published in 2004, indicates that there is no single typology, as their backgrounds and roles are varied. If figures like Simone Gbagbo, Rosine Soglo, Janet Museveni or Lucy Kibaki illustrate the diversity of strategies, social expectations still refer to the place of women in couples, society and politics.

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