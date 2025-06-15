The official logo of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) Morocco-2025 was unveiled on Saturday, marking a key step in the countdown of this major event for the African continent, announced the African Football Confederation (CAF).

Described as a modern and emblematic symbol of African football, this new logo celebrates the rich cultural heritage and the unity of the continent, specifies the CAF in a press release published on its official website. Scheduled from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 in Morocco, the CAN final tournament promises to write a new page in the history of sport in Africa. The logo, according to CAF, embodies pride, resilience and hope, while establishing a link between sport and art.

Inspired by Moroccan Zellige, a timeless artistic mosaic, the logo reinvents football as a work where creativity, precision and passion intersect. It reflects the perfect synergy between tradition and modernity, each reason and form symbolizing the unity of nations, players and supporters. This artistic merger illustrates the meeting between football and art to give birth to a unique creation.

“Like Zellige pieces assembled with care to create impressive patterns, each moment of football contributes to a masterpiece made of talent, teamwork and success”underlines the CAF.

Combining the geometry of football and the richness of Zellige, the logo highlights the precision and the movement of the game while paying tribute to the African cultural heritage. He celebrates the craftsmanship of the continent and the vitality of football in all its splendor, continues the organization.

The CAN-2025, adds CAF, will be much more than a tournament: ” It will be a living gallery of African football, where each pass, each goal and each acclamation of the fans will enrich the art of the game. It is a scene where creativity, culture and sport unite to reveal the soul of Africa to the world. »»

Note that the draw for the final phase of CAN Morocco-2025 will be held this Monday theater Mohammed V on Monday in Rabat.