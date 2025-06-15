The French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noã “L Barrot, spoke this Friday, January 10, 2025 on Friday, reprisals if Algeria if Algeria “Continues his escalation”.

During an interview on LCI, he declared himself “Farfful” By the refusal of the Algerian authorities to welcome the influencer Doualemn, expelled by France on Thursday, but sent back to Paris as soon as he arrived in Algiers. Among the measures envisaged are a revision of visa quotas, a reduction in development aid or adjustments in bilateral cooperation. “France will have no choice but to respond firmly if this attitude persists”said the minister.

Doualemn, a 59 -year -old Algerian influencer, had been arrested in Montpellier for incitement to violence on Tiktok. His expulsion was rejected by Algeria, who returned the man for lack of “Valid documents” Supplied by Algiers to justify its entry ban, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

This disagreement revived in France the debate on the bilateral agreements of 1968, which grant privileges specific to Algerian nationals in terms of stay and employment. In addition, the Minister of the Interior, Bruno Retailleau, strongly expressed the attitude of Algeria.

During a visit to Nantes, he accused Algiers of wanting “Humiliating France”qualifying this situation as “Extremely worrying threshold”. To date, the Algerian authorities have not yet reacted to the declarations of the French ministers.