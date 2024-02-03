Morocco – South Africa: the official compositions of the two teams

Discover the official Morocco-South Africa lineups this Tuesday evening (9 p.m., GMT+1); counting for the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

Morocco plays the round of 16 of CAN 2023 this Tuesday. The Atlas Lions face South Africa at the San Pédro stadium. A new obstacle on the road for the Cherifian team, in search of its second continental title after 1976.

Team compositions:

Morocco: Bounou – Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss (cap.), Mazraoui – Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi – Abde, En-Nesyri, Adli.

South Africa: Williams (cap.) – Mudau, Kekana, Mvala, Modiba – Mokoena, Sithole – Morena, Zwane, Tau – Makgopa.