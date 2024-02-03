CAN 2023: an Algerian whistle in charge of DRC-Guinea

CAF has revealed the identity of the referee who will officiate the quarter-final of CAN 2023 between the DRC and Guinea, Friday evening. And the African body chose the Algerian whistle Mustapha Ghorbal.

The CAN 2023 quarter-finals open this Friday with two great posters. If the first match will pit Nigeria against Angola at the Le Félicia stadium, the second duel will pit the DRC against Guinea. An indecisive duel between two outsiders in search of the ultimate trophy.

For this match, referee Mustapha Ghorbal will be in charge. The Algerian whistle was chosen by CAF to lead this meeting which will be held from 9 p.m. (GMT+1) at the Alassane Ouattara stadium. Experienced, the latter had already led during this CAN 2023, the Ivory Coast-Nigeria match (0-1), on behalf of the second day of the group stage (Group A).

To support him in this new task, Ghorbal will be able to count on his two compatriots: Mokrane Gourari and Akram Zerhouni, who will act as assistants. This designation underlines CAF’s confidence in the Algerian refereeing trio to guarantee fair and impartial arbitration during this crucial match for the two competing teams.