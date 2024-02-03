CAN 2023: Romain Saïss accuses arbitration after the elimination of Morocco

Morocco was eliminated in the round of 16 of CAN 2023, beaten by South Africa (2-0) on Tuesday. A defeat which left a bitter taste for the captain of the Atlas Lions, Romain Saïss, who criticized the refereeing.

“ Even when we score goals, we are unfairly refused them by the refereeing body“, railed the Moroccan captain, relayed by RMC Sport. “ Don’t leave a game action… People come to us for meetings before major competitions about refereeing, this and that, but at some point, we have to stop taking people for idiots. Because it can change the course of the match, afterward it’s not just that…“

Saïss refers to the cancellation of Noussair Mazraoui’s goal, which opened the scoring at the half-hour mark. The referee signaled an offside position by Abde Ezzalzouli, when the ball was not yet arrived in his area. “ We must be able to play our matches with complete peace of mind“added Saïss. “ If we have to lose, we will lose, but not like this.“

The elimination of Morocco is a disappointment for the supporters of the Atlas Lions, who dreamed of a second historic coronation, forty-eight years later. Walid Regragui’s team now has a year and a half to recover from this failure before competing in CAN 2025 on home soil.