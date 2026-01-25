Morocco-Senegal: The session of the High Joint Partnership Commission opens next Monday in Rabat

After the end of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN), Senegal and Morocco are relaunching the High Joint Commission, on the sidelines of which the work of the Economic Forum between the two countries will be held.

The Senegalese Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, had a telephone conversation on Wednesday evening with his Moroccan counterpart, Aziz Akhannouch, during which the two parties agreed to hold the 15th session of the Moroccan-Senegalese High Joint Partnership Commission, as planned, on January 26 and 27 in Rabat.

“We therefore call on our respective compatriots and all friends to dispassionate this episode which, in no case, can go beyond the simple sporting framework. Our common challenges are much more important. This is why we reciprocally welcomed the holding, from January 26 to 28 in Rabat, of the 15th session of the Great Joint Commission between the two States, under the effective presidency of the two Prime Ministers,” wrote the head of the Senegalese government.

According to him, the date of this important bilateral meeting, which had not been held since 2013 in Dakar, had been scheduled by mutual agreement at the end of December 2025.

On the sidelines of this session, the work of the Moroccan-Senegalese Economic Forum will also be organized, added a press release from the Department of the Head of the Moroccan Government.

This interview was an opportunity to salute the depth of the exceptional and strategic relations linking Morocco and Senegal, under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, adds the press release.

It also served to underline the solidity of relations between the two countries, based on solid foundations and covering strong human, religious and economic dimensions.

Salla GUEYE