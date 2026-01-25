Mohammed VI: “Inter-African fraternity will naturally resume”

The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, expressed his conviction that the tensions observed following the final of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN) cannot lastingly alter relations between African peoples, affirming that “inter-African fraternity will naturally resume”.

“These moments of emotion and sporting passion will eventually fade to give way to the deep bonds of fraternity and solidarity which unite African peoples,” declared the Moroccan sovereign in a message made public on Thursday.

Mohammed VI described the incidents that occurred during the final between Morocco and Senegal as “regrettable”, while stressing that they “reflect neither the spirit of the Moroccan people nor the values ​​of Africa”. According to him, “sport must remain a space for rapprochement, respect and surpassing oneself”.

The king also welcomed the success of the organization of CAN 2025 by Morocco, considering that it is “a collective success for the entire African continent”. He reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to working towards “African unity, cooperation and strengthening ties between nations”.

“Africa is strong in its diversity and its fraternity. Nothing can call this reality into question,” he concluded.

Salla GUEYE