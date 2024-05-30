Morocco re-elected to the UN Human Rights Committee

Morocco was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Committee for a four-year term.

The Kingdom of Morocco has once again affirmed its commitment to human rights by obtaining the re-election of Mr. Mahjoub El Haiba to the United Nations Human Rights Committee for a mandate extending from 2025 to 2028. According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated May 29, 2024, this electoral success, which saw the Moroccan candidacy obtain 120 votes out of 169 voters, is proof of the trust and credibility that Morocco enjoys on the international scene.

This re-election occurs as part of the Kingdom's proactive strategy, guided by the High Royal Guidance, aimed at contributing adequately to UN bodies.

Mr. Mahjoub El Haiba, with his experience as Secretary General of the Human Rights Advisory Council and Interministerial Delegate for Human Rights, expressed his determination to strengthen the working methods of the Committee to improve the effectiveness and impact of this body on the human rights situation in the States parties.

The re-election of Mr. El Haiba crowns an intensive promotional campaign led by Moroccan diplomacy, which was able to mobilize the necessary support to beat 15 other candidate countries for one of the nine vacant seats.