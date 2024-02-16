Morocco: more than 3.2 tonnes of cannabis resin intercepted

Moroccan authorities announced that they had foiled an international trafficking operation on Sunday, with the seizure of 3,255 tonnes of cannabis resin hidden in a goods transport truck at the Tangier-Med port.

Moroccan security services, in close collaboration with customs operating at the Tangier-Med Port, have achieved a significant drug interception. Indeed, an impressive cargo of 3,255 tonnes of cannabis resin was discovered carefully hidden inside the trailer of an international goods transport truck. This cargo, camouflaged among fish, was about to leave Moroccan territory to head to a European port by sea.

According to a press release from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), careful control and search operations enabled the detection of this illicit cargo. The suspect, presumed to be involved in this affair, was placed in police custody for the purposes of the judicial investigation. The Tangier-Med port judicial police brigade is supervising the investigation under the direction of the competent public prosecutor’s office. The objective is to determine the national and international ramifications of this criminal activity, and to apprehend all the accomplices involved in this matter.

This remarkable seizure underlines the firm commitment of the Moroccan authorities in the fight against drug trafficking, particularly at ports and borders. In 2023, the Moroccan authorities announced several drug seizures, but clearly, this did not deter the authors and co-authors of this international trafficking. However, Moroccan law enforcement still demonstrates a firm commitment to the fight against this trafficking.