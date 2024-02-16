Cameroon: “Rigobert Song never obtained the Professional Coaching Certificate”, Eric Kouatchou

The current manager of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Rigobert Song did not obtain his professional coaching certificate with Zinédine Zidane, according to journalist Eric Kouatchou.

A lively controversy currently surrounds the career of Rigobert Song, the coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, since this Sunday. Indeed, surprising information has emerged indicating that he does not have the required diploma to lead a senior national team, notably that of Cameroon.

However, a clarification was provided by Eric Kouatchou, a Cameroonian journalist based in France working for Canal 2 International. After checking with the French Football Federation, he noted that Rigobert Song Bahanag did not obtain the Professional Football Coaching Certificate (BEPF), equivalent to the UEFA Pro license.

In addition, Eric Kouatchou highlighted that during the 2014-2015 season, Zinédine Zidane passed his diploma, which included five professionals, namely Bernard Diomède, Claude Makélélé, Éric Roy, Willy Sagnol and Zinédine Zidane. They were supervised by Guy Lacombe. Thus, it was confirmed that Rigobert Song Bahanag never trained with Zinédine Zidane.