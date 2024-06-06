Morocco: massive methanol poisoning leaves 9 dead

Massive methanol poisoning caused the death of nine people and affected 114 others in the commune of Sidi Allal Tazi, in the province of Kenitra, Morocco.

The commune of Sidi Allal Tazi, located in the province of Kenitra, is currently facing a health crisis. Between Monday June 3 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday June 5 at 8 a.m., methanol poisoning caused the death of nine people and affected 114 others. Local and health authorities are on high alert.

The provisional report shows eight deaths at the Idrissi Regional Hospital Center in Kenitra and one person who died at the Zbir Skirj hospital in Souk El Arba in Gharb. Currently, 81 patients are in intensive care, including five in intensive care at the Idrissi Regional Hospital Center and the Moulay Youssef Regional Center in Rabat. Twenty additional patients are on dialysis.

Health authorities reacted quickly, deploying medical and paramedical teams to treat the victims and activating crisis units. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact causes of this fatal poisoning and to prevent future incidents.

A call for vigilance has been launched to residents of the province of Kenitra. Health authorities urge anyone experiencing symptoms such as headache, nausea, vomiting, visual disturbances or loss of consciousness to consult the nearest health center immediately. The seriousness of the situation requires rapid attention in the event of suspected methanol poisoning.