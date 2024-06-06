Benin-Rwanda: Mounié holder, Allagbè on the bench, the starting eleven of the Guépards

Benin and Rwanda face each other this Thursday evening (8 p.m., GMT+1), on the occasion of the 3rd day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The official composition of the Cheetahs has been announced.

The third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continues this Thursday evening with a meeting between Benin and Rwanda. A match scheduled in Abidjan, at the Le Felicia stadium. In difficulty in Pool C, with only one point taken in two outings, the Guépards must achieve a good result against the Amavubi to get back on track.

The official line-up of Benin against Rwanda:

1-Marcel Dandjinou (GK)

4-Cédric Hountondji

13-Mohamed Tijani

11-Rachid Moumouni

12-David Kiki

8-Imourane Hassane

19-Dodo Dokou

15-Sessi D'Almeida

18-Junior Olaïtan

20-Jodel Dossou

9-Steve Mounié (C)