Benin-Rwanda: Mounié holder, Allagbè on the bench, the starting eleven of the Guépards
Benin and Rwanda face each other this Thursday evening (8 p.m., GMT+1), on the occasion of the 3rd day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The official composition of the Cheetahs has been announced.
The third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continues this Thursday evening with a meeting between Benin and Rwanda. A match scheduled in Abidjan, at the Le Felicia stadium. In difficulty in Pool C, with only one point taken in two outings, the Guépards must achieve a good result against the Amavubi to get back on track.
The official line-up of Benin against Rwanda:
1-Marcel Dandjinou (GK)
4-Cédric Hountondji
13-Mohamed Tijani
11-Rachid Moumouni
12-David Kiki
8-Imourane Hassane
19-Dodo Dokou
15-Sessi D'Almeida
18-Junior Olaïtan
20-Jodel Dossou
9-Steve Mounié (C)