CDM 2026 (Q): Tunisia continues

After a disappointing CAN 2023, the Tunisian national team returned to winning ways by winning 1-0 against Equatorial Guinea this Wednesday, during the 3rd day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The team, led by Montasser Louhichi, showed a firm desire to restore its image after an early elimination during the CAN in Ivory Coast. Facing a strong and determined Equatorial Guinea team, Tunisia had to wait until the 22nd minute for their first real opportunity. Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, well served by Ali Abdi, almost opened the scoring, but Carlos Akapo managed to steal the ball from him at the last moment.

Equatorial Guinea's response was not long in coming. In the 27th minute, Saoul Coco fired the first shot on target of the match, grazing the Tunisian right post. The first half thus ended with a goalless draw.

In the second half, the Tunisians maintained their domination without succeeding in realizing their opportunities. Deliverance finally came in the 82nd minute, when Hamza Mathltouhi was brought down in the opposition area, earning a crucial penalty. Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane then transformed this opportunity into a goal, thus sealing the fate of the match.

With three matches and as many victories, Tunisia retains the lead in its group H and continues its flawless run in these qualifiers. The Carthage Eagles are now preparing to face Namibia on June 9 for the 4th day, with the ambition to continue their momentum and get a little closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.