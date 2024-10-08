Morocco: Macky Sall at the center of a heated argument on board a flight

A heated altercation took place on October 7, 2024 aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight from Casablanca to Paris, involving Aïssa Kamara, a Senegalese national, and former president Macky Sall, accompanied by his wife. Upon her arrival in Casablanca, Ms. Kamara was arrested in connection with this incident.

According to Seneweb, a verbal argument quickly escalated, requiring the intervention of security agents, which led to the arrest of Ms. Kamara. Senegalese authorities reacted quickly, with Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs Yassine Fall asking Senegal’s ambassador to Morocco to provide legal assistance to Ms. Kamara.

Following this incident, Aïssa Kamara was presented to the judge the same day. Thanks to the measures taken by the government, she was able to regain her freedom and continue her journey.