CAN 2025 (Q): Kenya’s pre-list against Cameorun

Kenya coach Engin Firat has published his first list of players selected for the double confrontation against Cameroon in the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

The Turkish technician called on an expanded group of 28 Harambee Stars for the next two matches against the Indomitable Lions, counting for the third and fourth days of the qualifying phases. The matches will be played on Friday October 11 in Cameroon, then in Uganda on October 14. The second meeting will take place behind closed doors.

With a victory against Namibia (2-1) and a draw against Zimbabwe (0-0), Kenya leads Group J with 4 points, after two days. A double victory against the Cameroonians would bring coach Engin Firat’s team closer to qualifying for the CAN in Morocco.

Kenya’s provisional list: