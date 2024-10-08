CAN 2025 (Q): before Benin-Rwanda, the Cheetahs in a show of force in Abidjan

The Benin Cheetahs carried out their first training session this Monday in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, before the match against Rwanda next Friday, as part of the 3rd day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. 17 Cheetahs responded at the call of coach Gernot Rohr.

After a few laps of the field accompanied by a moment of relaxation to relax the muscles, the players participated in sessions focused on working with the ball. Note that 17 players were present for this first session of the “National Eleven”.

These include: Marcel Dandjinou, Mariano Tchinonvi, Mohamed Tijani, Cédric Hountondji, Rachid Moumini, Jodel Dossou, Dodo Dokou, Tamimou Ouorou, Steve Mounié, Rabiou Sankamao, Samadou Attidjikou, Romaric Amoussou, Rodrigue Fassinou, Yohan Roche, Ghislain Ahoudo, Mariano Ahouangbo and Imourane Hassane . The rest of the gang is expected by this Tuesday evening.

As a reminder, Benin is second in the group with three points, one length behind the Nigerian leader. A victory for the Cheetahs would bring them closer to qualifying for the CAN which will take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026 in Morocco.