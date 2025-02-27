Morocco: King Mohammed VI in rehabilitation after a shoulder operation

King Mohammed VI of Morocco continues his physical rehabilitation after surgery suffered in December 2024 at the Clinique du Palais Royal de Rabat. The operation, carried out successfully, followed a fracture of the humerus which occurred during a physical routine activity.

In a press release published this Thursday, the Royal Palace said that the rehabilitation process requires certain constraints, notably on movements, extended seated positions and transition to standing position. Due to these medical requirements, the sovereign’s activities will be organized during the sacred month of Ramadan.

In addition, the Palace officials reassure that “His Majesty is doing well”although its recovery requires some restrictions.