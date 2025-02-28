DRC: more than 8,500 dead in conflicts in Goma

Since the end of January, conflicts in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have left more than 8,500 dead in Goma, a city under the threat of the rebellion of the March 23 movement (M23), which claims control, the Congolese government announced on Thursday evening.

According to the Congolese Minister of Health, Roger Kamba, more than 8,500 bodies have been buried and around thirty still remains in the Morgues of Goma, chief town of the province of North Kivu, which houses nearly a million inhabitants as well as 700,000 displaced fleeing the fights. Hostilities also made 5,597 injured supported in health structures, said the minister.

Humanitarian operations in this strategic region are seriously disrupted, alerted the UN, while Goma International Airport remains closed. A humanitarian corridor has been opened in mid-February, allowing the World Health Organization (WHO) to send medical products via Kenya and Rwanda.

In addition to Goma, the M23 rebellion has taken control of several localities, including Bukavu, capital of the South Kivu province. Thursday, at least 11 people were killed and 65 others injured in explosions in the heart of the city, which occurred shortly after a political meeting in support of the M23. The UN deputy secretary general for peacekeeping operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, warned against a risk of regional climbing of the conflict, threatening the stability of neighboring countries.