Golden ball 2025: Mohamed Salah talks about his chances of winning the trophy

Mohamed Salah expressed his ambitions for the current season, highlighting the collective objectives of Liverpool rather than his chances of winning the Golden Ball 2025.

After the Reds’ victory against Newcastle United (2-0), the Egyptian striker insisted on his priority: to conduct his team to conquer the Premier League and the Champions League. “Let’s win the Premier League and the Champions League!” Because the Ballon d’Or, everyone sometimes knows that there are other things related to it “He said, suggesting that the prestigious individual trophy is not only based on performance on the ground.

Liverpool, currently leader of the championship with 13 points ahead of Arsenal, is also preparing for the final of the Carabao Cup against Newcastle and the final phase of the Champions League, where the men of Arne Slot will face the PSG in the round of 16 on March 5.

The Reds hope that Salah, in great shape, will continue to bring the team to new peaks, with a possible historic double on the horizon.