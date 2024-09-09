Morocco: Heavy rains and floods kill at least 11

At least eleven people have lost their lives and nine others are missing following heavy rains that hit southern Morocco, according to a provisional report released by the Interior Ministry on Sunday.

Among the victims, seven were identified in the province of Tata, while the other four, including a foreigner, were found in the provinces of Errachidia and Tiznit, said Rachid El Khalfi, spokesman for the ministry, during a press conference in Rabat.

He also said that the missing persons come from the provinces of Tata, Errachidia and Taroudant. These bad weather events caused considerable material damage, including the collapse of 40 houses and damage to 93 road sections, 53 of which have since been repaired.

Electricity, drinking water and telecommunications infrastructure were also disrupted. According to a press release from the Ministry of Equipment and Water, around 200 people and 96 earthmoving machines were mobilized to restore traffic in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry urged residents and visitors to be vigilant about unstable weather and follow the authorities’ recommendations, Khalfi added.