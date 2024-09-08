DRC: Minister of Justice victim of poisoning

The Minister of Justice of the DRC, Constant Mutamba, has been diagnosed with poisoning, according to close sources relayed by the Actualité portal.

These sources specified that the results of the tests, received on Saturday, confirm the poisoning and that the minister plans to take measures to protect his health.

Earlier in the week, his office had reported worrying events. An intrusion into his premises had been noted, with the discovery of a white powder and a suspicious liquid in a refrigerator. In addition, the toilets had been contaminated by an irritant gas.

Constant Mutamba Tungunga, born April 24, 1988 in Luputa, is a politician from the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2023, he is the youngest among the twenty-six presidential candidates, representing his political movement, the Revolutionary Progressive Dynamics.