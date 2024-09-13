Morocco: Health authorities confirm a case of Mpox in Marrakech

A case of monkeypox (Mpox) has been confirmed in Morocco, triggering increased health surveillance.

The Ministry of Health announced that a patient in Marrakech, currently in stable condition, is receiving appropriate care at a specialized medical center. This case marks the first infection reported in the country since the start of the widely publicized global Mpox outbreak.

The ministry said the patient is under strict medical observation, in accordance with current health protocols. Isolation and monitoring measures were quickly put in place in accordance with national and international standards.

In addition, rapid response teams and public health emergency operations centers are conducting investigations to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient. To date, none of these contacts have exhibited symptoms.

Furthermore, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the population informed of the evolution of the epidemiological situation and recalled the importance of referring only to official sources to avoid false information.

As a reminder, in 2022, several cases of Mpox had already been detected in Morocco. The virus, first discovered in the 1950s, affected humans as early as the 1980s. Symptoms include fever, severe headache, back pain, severe fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and rashes or lesions.