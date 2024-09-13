DRC: Canal+ Pop suspended for broadcasting a program deemed immoral

For several weeks, the authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo have been trying to reorganize the national media sector. In this context, they have taken the decision to ban the broadcast of the program “The Bachelor Africa”deemed contrary to public morality.

On September 12, the Higher Council for Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC) sanctioned Canal+ Pop with a 45-day suspension for broadcasting the show despite the ban issued on September 5. Mireille Kabamba, general director of Canal+ RDC, was also summoned to provide explanations.

Indeed, the CSAC specified in its press release that the general director of Canal+ RDC must appear within seven days to respond to the accusations. The Attorney General and the director of Renatelsat, a public satellite operator, are being asked to ensure that this decision is implemented.

In addition, Congolese authorities accuse the show of promoting behaviors deemed immoral and contrary to local values. This suspension is part of a broader context of cleaning up the media landscape, while on September 11, the CSAC submitted to President Félix Tshisekedi a media regulation plan aimed at ensuring better morality in the content broadcast.