2024 Futsal World Cup: 3 African countries in the running for the title

Africa will also compete in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan, with Morocco, Angola and Libya taking part in the tournament.

In just a few days, fans of indoor football will be thrilled by the Futsal World Cup. The competition will take place from September 14 to October 6, 2024 in Uzbekistan. 24 countries divided into 6 groups of four teams will host the group stage.

Three nations will represent Africa at this football event: Morocco, Angola and Libya. Regulars at this tournament, the Atlas Lions will try to win the title for the first time in their history, or at least get on the podium.

Less experienced, the Angolans and the Libyans will aim for the second round of the competition. As a reminder, the previous edition was won by Portugal, who beat Argentina in the final (2-1).