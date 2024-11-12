Morocco: death of legend Hassan Akesbi at 89

It is with deep sadness that the world of Moroccan and African football says goodbye to Hassan Akesbi, former emblematic striker of the Atlas Lions.

Akesbi, who died on Saturday November 9 at the age of 89, will be remembered as one of the greatest African footballers of his time. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced the news in an official statement, expressing its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to the entire Moroccan football community.

Born in Tangier, Hassan Akesbi left his mark on the history of African and European football. After a promising start at the FUS in Rabat, he left Morocco in 1955 to join France, where he would have a flamboyant career. In the jersey of Nîmes Olympique, he scored 141 goals in six seasons, a record still unequaled within the club. With a total of 173 goals in Ligue 1, he retains his title as top African scorer of all time in the French championship, a feat which establishes him as a legendary figure in football.

Hassan Akesbi also played for prestigious clubs such as Stade de Reims and AS Monaco, helping to make African football shine on the European scene. Although he briefly continued his coaching career in Morocco after his return to FUS Rabat, his legacy will remain above all that of an exceptional scorer. In 2022, So Foot magazine honored him by ranking him 58th among the 1,000 best players in the history of Ligue 1.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also paid tribute to the memory of this legend. Through its president, Patrice Motsepe, CAF sent “its most sincere condolences to the family of Hassan Akesbi, to the FRMF as well as to all the Moroccan people”. Hassan Akesbi was buried this Sunday in Rabat, leaving behind a sporting legacy that will continue to inspire generations of African footballers.