CAN 2025 (Q): bad news for the Indomitable Lions

Cameroon coach Marc Brys will do without the services of Zambo-Anguissa for the November break, while the Indomitable Lions face Namibia and Zimbabwe in the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Bad news for Indomitable Lions supporters: Cameroonian midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa will not be lined up for this Wednesday’s match against Namibia. This match counts for the 5th day of the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2025. Although Cameroon has already qualified for the final phase of the competition, the absence of Anguissa is a hard blow for the team.

The player is currently unavailable due to physical concerns, but the Indomitable Lions staff has confirmed that he will reunite with his teammates for the last day of the playoffs. This last match will be held on November 19 and will pit Cameroon against Zimbabwe.

This match against Namibia still represents an opportunity for the young talents of the team to stand out, in a context where the pressure is eased thanks to the qualification acquired.