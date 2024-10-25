Morocco: death of former international, Abdelaziz Barrada, after a heart attack

The world of football is in mourning. Abdelaziz Barrada, former Moroccan international, died this Thursday at the age of 35 following a heart attack. This sad news was confirmed by several Moroccan sources.

A talented midfielder, Barrada made an impression with his technique and his vision of the game. Trained at Paris Saint-Germain, he revealed all his potential at Getafe, in La Liga. His performances earned him 28 caps for the Moroccan national team.

After a notable stint at Olympique de Marseille, he continued his career in several clubs, notably in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar.

The announcement of his death caused a wave of emotion in the world of football, and more particularly in Morocco. Many players and personalities have paid tribute to this talented footballer. Achraf Hakimi, in particular, spoke with emotion of his admiration for Barrada, whom he considered a model.