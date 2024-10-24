CAF Awards 2024: the nominees for the best young person of the year trophy

CAF has revealed the list of finalists for the best young African player of the year trophy. The winner will be known on December 16 during a ceremony in Morocco.

We now know the candidates in the running for the trophy for best young African player of the year. CAF has just published the list of finalists for this coveted award. A group of 10 young people including Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Impressive with AS Monaco at the start of the season, Moroccan international Eliesse Ben Seghir is the favorite to win the bet. Winner of the previous edition, Lamine Camara is also in the group. Author of 2 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the Senegalese is aiming for a second consecutive coronation. Ivorians Karim Konaté and Oumar Diakité (Reims) are also on the list. The winner of this edition will be known during the CAF Awards 2024 ceremony which will take place on December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 10 nominated:

Carlos Baleba (Cameroon), Karim Konaté (CIV), Oumar Diakité (CIV), Yankuba Minteh (Gambia), Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana), Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco), Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco), El Hadji Malick Diouf ( Senegal), Lamine Camara (Senegal), Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia).