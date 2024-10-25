CHAN 2024 (Q): Togo-Benin, Djibouti-Rwanda, the program for the first round

Discover the matches on the program, counting for the first leg of the first elimination round of CHAN 2024.

The qualifying phases of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) open this Friday with the first leg of the first qualifying round. No less than nine matches are scheduled across Africa, counting for this round.

Benin will challenge Togo at the Kégué stadium while Somalia will travel to Burundi. Also in the running for the final phase, Rwanda will try to snatch victory at the facilities of Djibouti.

The posters for the first round of the preliminaries (GMT times)

Friday 25/10

Burundi vs Somalia

4 p.m.: Togo vs Benin

Saturday 26/10

4 p.m.: Lesotho vs Namibia

Sun. 27/10

1 p.m.: Zimbabwe vs Eswatini

1 p.m.: South Sudan vs Kenya

1 p.m.: Djibouti vs Rwanda

4 p.m.: Sierra Leone vs Liberia

7 p.m.: Sudan vs Tanzania

Thu 31/10

Ethiopia vs Eritrea