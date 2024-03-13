Morocco comes to the aid of Gaza residents

Morocco is carrying out a humanitarian operation to distribute 40 tonnes of food directly to the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, who are experiencing difficult living conditions.

Morocco has launched a major humanitarian operation to relieve the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip. With 40 tonnes of food products, this aid aims to ease the suffering of populations, particularly affected by armed clashes.

The food will be transported by land directly to the beneficiaries, while prioritizing the most vulnerable categories of the population. King Mohammed VI personally took charge of a large part of this humanitarian aid, particularly for infants and young children.

In Jerusalem, King Mohammed VI, in his capacity as President of the Al Quds Committee, ordered the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency (which reports to the Committee) to provide food aid consisting of 2,000 food baskets benefiting as many families this Holy City, in addition to 1000 meals which will be served daily for the benefit of the Palestinians in the city.

Morocco's gesture is part of a long tradition of solidarity with Palestine, illustrated by previous gestures such as the deployment of a field hospital in 2018 and the inauguration of a specialty hospital in 2021. Last October , Morocco had also sent emergency humanitarian aid during the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine, relaunched since the coordinated attack by Hamas in Israel at the end of 2023, has already caused several victims in Gaza. According to statistics, the bombings and then the actions of Israeli army soldiers deployed on the ground in Gaza killed more than 30,000 people, including 12,300 children and 8,400 women. Added to this is a high number of injured 70,000 people, mostly civilians, and at least 7,000 people are missing.