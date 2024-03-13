CAF Cup: a 100% Egyptian shock, the full draw for the quarter-finals

CAF carried out the draw for the quarter-finals of the CAF Cup this Tuesday. A draw which gave rise to a big shock in perspective.

The eight teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the CAF Cup are now determined on their fate. This Tuesday, CAF carried out the draw for the first round of the direct elimination phases. Title holders, USM Alger inherited the Nigerians from Rivers United. The other North African club, RS Berkane, will cross their boots with the surprise Abu Salim.

In search of its first coronation in this tournament, Future FC will face the giant Zamalek in a 100% Egyptian shock. The only Malian representative still in the running, Stade Malien will face Ghanaian Dreams FC, with qualification for the semi-finals at stake.

Posters for the CAF Cup quarter-finals