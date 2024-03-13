Boxing: Francis Ngannou comes out of silence after his KO defeat against Anthony Joshua

In a message on his social networks, Francis Ngannou apologized to his fans in Cameroon and the rest of the world for his scathing defeat against English boxer Anthony Joshua on Friday evening in Saudi Arabia.

His historic fight against Tyson Fury last October, beaten by arbitration decision, will ultimately be of no use to him. Francis Ngannou was humiliated by Anthony Joshua on Friday evening in Saudi Arabia. Against the English boxer in what is called “the fight of the century”the Cameroonian did not last much, beaten by KO in the second round.

Visibly less prepared than his tormentor, the former UFC heavyweight champion was clearly dominated by Anthony Joshua. The Englishman knocked Ngannou to the mat in the first round before finishing with a devastating knockout in the next round.

A dry defeat for the Cameroonian who signs his second consecutive defeat in the noble art. On his social networks after the fight, the Cameroonian apologized to his fans for this humiliation. “ Sorry guys, I let you all down. Today was a bad day at the office, but tomorrow will be another day. Thank you all for your love“wrote Ngannou on X (formerly Twitter).

Sorry guys I let you all down 😔 Today was a bad day in the office but tomorrow will be another day.

Thank you all for the love ❤️ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 9, 2024

“Don’t quit boxing, you are the next Tyson”

For his part, Anthony Joshua congratulated his opponent who was not at all unworthy, according to him. The boxer encouraged the former UFC heavyweight champion not to abandon the noble art after his second consecutive loss.

“He’s a great champion and that doesn’t take away from his ability,” Joshua said. Don't quit boxing, you are the next Tyson. He's only had two fights in boxing and he's faced the best. If you need anything, we'll talk about it later.”AJ told DAZN after the fight.