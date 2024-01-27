Morocco: CAF cancels the sanction of Walid Regragui

Suspended four matches, two of which were suspended for his altercation with Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba in the group stage of CAN 2023, Walid Regragui has just been cleared. CAF has lifted the sanction imposed on the Morocco coach.

Good news for Walid Regragui. Suspended 4 matches including 2 suspended for his role during the incidents that occurred at the end of the match against the DRC (1-1) last Sunday, on the second day of group F at CAN 2023, the Morocco coach has just been cleared by the governing body of African football. The appeals committee of the Cairo-based institution has in fact lifted the sanction imposed on the 48-year-old technician. It was the administration of Patrice Motsepe which made the announcement this Friday via its social networks.

“The appeal committee of the Confederation of African Football canceled its sanction against the national coach, Mr. Walid Regragui, also concerning the fine, and this after listening to the defense of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Soccer. As a reminder, the CAF appeal committee had imposed four match suspensions on Mr. Walid Regragui, including two suspended matches, due to the events following the end of the match between the national team and the selection of the Democratic Republic. of Congo on behalf of the second day of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, organized in Côte d’Ivoire until February 11, 2024.we can read in the press release relayed by the social accounts of the Moroccan Football Federation.

Relegated to the stands during his team’s last group match against Zambia (1-0), Walid Regragui therefore finds the Atlas Lions facing South Africa in the round of 16 next Tuesday.