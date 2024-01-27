CAN 2023: the official lines of Algeria-Burkina Faso

Algeria faces Burkina Faso this Saturday (3 p.m., GMT+1), as part of the second day of Group D at CAN 2023. The eleven entrants from both teams have fallen.

Algeria is playing for its survival at CAN 2023. The Fennecs face Burkina Faso this Friday at the Bouaké stadium, on the occasion of the second day of group D. Held in check by Angola (1-1) last Monday , Djamel Belmadi’s foals must snatch three points from this meeting against the Stallions to relaunch their competition. Fallers of Mauritania (1-0) during the first day, the Burkinabè are aiming for victory to validate their ticket for the round of 16.

The official lineups of the two teams:

Algeria: Mandrea – Atal, Mandi, Bensebaïni, Aït Nouri – Bentaleb – Belaïli, Zerrouki, Feghouli, Mahrez – Bounedjah

Burkina Faso: Koffi – Kaboré, Dayo, E. Tapsoba, Yago – Guira, Nagalo, F. Tapsoba, Sangaré, Blati Touré, Konaté