Morocco: Brahim Diaz reacts to his first outing with the Atlas Lions

Brahim Diaz played his first match for the Moroccan selection on Friday as the Atlas Lions defeated Angola (1-0). At the end of the meeting, the Real Madrid striker commented on this first outing with the Cherifian team.

Morocco, back on the field after the disappointment of CAN 2023, won a narrow victory against Angola (1-0) at the Grand Stade in Agadir. Despite outrageous domination, the Atlas Lions struggled to find the net until David Carmo scored against his side just before the last quarter of an hour.

Starting for his first with the Cherifian team, Brahim Diaz did not find the net. The new Moroccan international, however, was not unworthy, with a lob stopped by Neblu, coming out on the edge of the area (53rd), and a sublime free kick which grazed the Angolan crossbar (59th). At the end of the meeting, the Madrilenian gave his impressions.

“Happy with my first match with the national team! Great feelings on my first visit here! Thank you for your support, thank you Agadir!”reacted the Moroccan number 10 on his X account. The Lion of the Atlas and his team will face Mauritania on Tuesday for the second friendly match of the gathering.