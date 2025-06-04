Morocco – Benin: Brahim Diaz Package against cheetahs

Summoned for the June rally, Brahim Diaz will not honor this meeting this meeting. The Moroccan striker is forfeited for the shock against Benin and Tunisia.

This is undoubtedly bad news for Walid Regragui. The national coach of Morocco will not be able to count on the services of Brahim Diaz for the matches against Tunisia and Benin during this international truce of June. Victim of a muscular injury, the Real Madrid striker is forfeited for this double confrontation, as announced on the ZonefrMF account.

An absence that could modify the tactical plan of the coach Walid Regragui, who would be forced to bet on other talents to compensate for this void. Note that the Atlas Lions will face Tunisia this Friday, before challenging Benin on June 10 in Fès.