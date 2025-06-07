FIFA Day: Before Morocco-Benin, the Atlas Lions devour the Eagles of Tunisia

Morocco received Tunisia, Friday evening, in a gala match at the big stadium in Fez. And the Atlas Lions have imposed themselves on the score of 2-0.

Morocco dominated Tunisia this Friday, June 6, 2025 at the Grand Stadium in Fez, winning 2-0 in an international friendly match, thanks to achievements at the very end of the game signed Achraf Hakimi and Ayoub El Kaabi.

Long kept in the atlas, the Atlas Lions have reversed the situation in the last ten minutes. Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 80th minute, taking advantage of a recovery error from Seifeddine Letaief to crucify the opposing goalkeeper.

Dominators in front of Tunisians limited offensively and reduced to 10 after the expulsion of Ali Abdi in the 89th minute for a second warning, the locals sealed victory in the game stoppages, on a perfectly conducted counterattack concluded by Ayoub El Kaabi, just entered into play.

Morocco will continue with a second friendly meeting against Benin, while Tunisia will face Zambia to conclude this international window.