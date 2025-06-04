Cameroon: strong reactions to Yaoundé after the meeting of Maurice Kamto in Paris

The meeting of Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroonian opposition and president of the MRC, held on May 31, 2025 on the Place de la République in Paris, continues to make waves in Yaoundé.

A candidate declared to the next presidential election in October, Kamto saw his mobilization widely criticized by figures of power. Among the most virulent voices, Grégoire Owona, Minister of Labor and Deputy Secretary General of the RDPC, described the “shabby” rally, believing that the crowd was well below expectations, with “less than 5,000 participants”.

He also mocked a promise of Kamto: that of guaranteeing the security of President Paul Biya and his family in the event of an alternation. A declaration qualified as “ridiculous” by John of God Momo, Minister Delegate for Justice.

Faced with these criticisms, civic and political voices recall the difficult context in which the Cameroonian opposition evolves. Frequent meetings of meetings and the locking of public debate would prevent equivalent mobilization on the national territory.

Despite this, Maurice Kamto continues to anchor his campaign internationally, hoping to embody a real alternative for a divided electorate and in search of democratic renewal.