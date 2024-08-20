Morocco: 4,831 prisoners released for cannabis-related offences

In Morocco, taking advantage of the pardon granted by King Mohammed VI, 4,831 people convicted, charged or wanted for cases related to cannabis cultivation, and meeting the required criteria, have been released.

On the sidelines of the commemoration of the anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, King Mohammed VI announced a series of royal pardons, bringing new hope to 685 people convicted by different courts in the Kingdom, according to a statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Justice. In addition, an important measure was taken in favor of 4,831 individuals involved in cases related to cannabis cultivation, provided that they meet the necessary criteria to benefit from this clemency.

Among the beneficiaries, 685 people, whether detained or at liberty, will see their sentences revised. More precisely, 548 prisoners will benefit from an adjustment of their criminal situation: fifteen of them will see their sentences cancelled, 529 will have their sentences reduced, and four, sentenced to life imprisonment, will see their sentences commuted to a fixed-term incarceration.

The royal initiative is in line with Law No. 13.21, which promotes the legal use of cannabis. By helping growers adopt legal practices, this pardon contributes to the restructuring of the cannabis industry in Morocco. It encourages the creation of a legal, sustainable and socially responsible economy, offering growers protection from legal prosecution, thus strengthening their economic and social security.

On the national and international scene, this royal pardon positions Morocco as a leader in humanist policies, consolidating its image of social justice and political innovation. This initiative, in addition to improving the socio-economic conditions of the regions concerned, also strengthens the country’s role in international cooperation against drug trafficking.