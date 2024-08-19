Algeria sends fuel to ease Lebanon’s electricity crisis

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered the immediate shipment of fuel to Lebanon, which is facing a severe electricity shortage, Algerian state radio reported on Sunday.

The decision was conveyed by Algerian Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui to his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, according to media reports. Larbaoui assured Mikati that the aid illustrates Algeria’s commitment to supporting Lebanon. “in these difficult times”, by providing fuel to the country’s power plants and contributing to the restoration of the Lebanese electricity grid.

On the same day, Mr. Mikati’s office issued a statement expressing the Lebanese Prime Minister’s gratitude to Algeria for this initiative, as well as for “Algeria’s continued support for Lebanon in all areas”. Recently, Lebanon suffered a complete blackout of its power grid after the last remaining power plant ran out of fuel, disrupting critical infrastructure such as airports, ports, water pumping systems, sanitation facilities and prisons.

Indeed, this energy crisis is exacerbated by the serious economic and financial crisis that has been affecting Lebanon since 2019, which has made the country unable to finance fuel imports, as well as by delays in the recently agreed Iraqi fuel deliveries, which Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad attributed to “logistical reasons”.

Moreover, the scarcity of supplies forces most Lebanese to rely on private generators and solar panels for access to electricity.